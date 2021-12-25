Pope urges dialogue amid pandemic isolation

Pope Francis waves to the gathered faithful following his Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on December 25, 2021 . PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Around the world, "we continue to witness a great number of conflicts, crises and disagreements.

Pope Francis on Saturday urged dialogue on both personal and political levels as he celebrated a second Christmas under the shadow of a coronavirus pandemic that was pushing people into isolation.

