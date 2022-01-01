Pope urges working for peace in New Year's message

What you need to know:

  • Earlier Saturday, during mass in Saint Peter's Basilica in honour of the Virgin Mary, Francis delivered a homily in which he called violence against women an insult to God. 

Pope Francis urged the world to "roll up our sleeves" for peace in a New Year's message Saturday, telling the faithful to keep positive while working to build a better society.

