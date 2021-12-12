Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in six US states

An aerial view of debris scattered around a home destroyed by a tornado on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes touched down in several midwestern states late Friday evening causing widespread destruction and leaving an estimated 70-plus people dead.  Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • As the cold night fell Saturday, scores of search and rescue officials were helping stunned citizens across the US heartland sift through the rubble of their homes and businesses, desperately searching for any more survivors. 

Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared through six US states overnight, leaving more than 80 people dead and dozens missing Saturday in what President Joe Biden said was likely to be "one of the largest" storm outbreaks in American history.

