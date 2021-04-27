President Samia Suluhu Hassan pardons 5,001 prisoners

By The Citizen More by this Author

The President Samia Suluhu Hassan has pardoned 5,001 prisoners who were serving various sentences in different correction facilities across the country.

Of these prisoners, 1,516 have been released after a quarter of their sentence was reduced in lieu of a standard one-third reduction under the provisions of the Prisons Act chapter 58.

Other 3,485 inmates have had their sentences reduced by a quarter under section 49 (1) of the Prisons Act chapter 58.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Gerson Msigwa the 3,485 prisoners whose sentences have been reduced will continue to serve the remaining part of their sentences in prison.

Through the statement, President Samia called on all released prisoners to make good use of the training they received while in prison and to join their fellow citizens in nation building while respecting and complying with national laws.

"I would also like to ask Tanzanians to use the 57th anniversary of the Union to reflect on the various efforts made in nation building and the role of each in continuing to build a strong nation," said the Head of State.

Advertisement

He also pledged to continue to nurture, protect and develop the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar for the benefit of Tanzanians on both sides.