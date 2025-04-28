Putin announces 3-day ceasefire in May to mark 80 years since WW2 victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine next month to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War Two.

The Kremlin said the 72-hour ceasefire would run from the start of May 8 to the end of May 10.

"All military actions are suspended for this period. Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example," it said in a statement.

"In the event of violations by the Ukrainian side, Russia's armed forces will give an adequate and effective response."

There was no immediate response from Kyiv to the unilateral truce announcement - the second by Putin in quick succession, following a 30-hour Easter ceasefire that each side accused the other of violating countless times.

Against a background of increasing impatience from the United States, both moves appeared aimed by the Kremlin leader at signalling to U.S. President Donald Trump that Russia is still interested in peace. Ukraine and its European allies say they do not believe this.

The latest announcement came after Trump criticised Putin for a deadly Russian attack on Kyiv last week and voiced concern at the weekend that Putin was "just tapping me along".

Washington has repeatedly threatened to abandon its peace efforts unless there is real progress.



