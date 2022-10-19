Putin declares martial law in annexed Ukraine regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine recently annexed by Moscow as his proxy officials in a southern-held city pulled out with Ukraine troops advancing.

Putin's decree to introduce military rule in the Moscow-controlled regions also gives additional power to authorities in Russian border areas and comes after a string of battlefield defeats.

"We are working on solving very complex large-scale tasks to ensure security and protect the future of Russia," Putin said.

The decree gives greater powers to limit movement to, from and within the areas and allows for the residents of those territories to be moved to "safe zones".

Pro-Kremlin officials meanwhile said they were pulling out of the key southern Ukraine city of Kherson on Wednesday, as Kyiv's forces advanced on territory in Russian hands since the war's earliest days.

Kherson was the first major city to fall to Moscow's troops since the February invasion began and retaking it would be a crucial prize in Ukraine's counter-offensive.

"The entire administration is already moving today," to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, the Kherson region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television.

But Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian presidency's chief of staff, called the moves a "propaganda show" and accused Russia of "trying to scare the people of Kherson".

Ukrainian forces "do not fire at Ukrainian cities," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Kyiv's recapturing of swathes of its territory in the east and parts of the south has however been followed by missile and drone strikes that have demolished large parts of Ukraine's power grid ahead of winter.

In a third day of attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said "several Russian rockets" had been downed over the city after AFP reporters heard several loud explosions in the city centre.

Evacuations by ferry

Kherson is located on the western bank of the Dnieper, the same side where Ukrainian troops have been moving forward in a counter-offensive that began in August.

Saldo said the pull-out, along with the organised movement of civilians from the city, was a precaution and vowed that Russian forces would continue to fight against Ukraine.

Pro-Russian officials have said civilians would only be allowed to leave towards Russia or Russian-held parts of Ukraine.

However, Ukrainian forces have targeted bridges across the river to disrupt supply lines so Russian-installed officials said the evacuations were being done with ferries.

Russia's Rossiya 24 state television channel showed images of people waiting to board ferries to cross the river.

Local officials said they were planning to move up to 60,000 civilians from the city of Kherson over a period of around six days.

Russia's military commander for Ukraine operations, General Sergey Surovikin has said the Russian army will ensure "the safe evacuation of the population" from Kherson.

Speaking to Russian state TV on Tuesday, he accused Ukraine of strikes on civilian infrastructure in the region that "create a direct threat to the lives of residents".

Nuclear plant staff detained

Ukraine has re-captured occupied territory in the east of the country in recent weeks.

Its advance in the south has been far slower but has been gaining momentum in recent days.

There have also been some Russian advances.

Russian forces on Tuesday claimed to have retaken territory from Ukrainian troops in the eastern Kharkiv region.

It was Moscow's first announced capture of a village there since being nearly entirely pushed out of the region last month.

Moscow has also been building up its defences in the territory it still holds.

Russia's Wagner mercenary group said it was working on building a fortified line of defence in Ukraine's eastern Lugansk region.

"It is a multi-level and layered defence," the group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on the social media of his company Concord.

Russian forces meanwhile continue to occupy the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- Europe's largest.

Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine's nuclear energy agency Energoatom, told AFP on Wednesday that Russian forces were holding "about 50" plant employees in captivity.

EU to sanction Iran

Ukraine has scrambled to rebuild damaged energy facilities across the country following a series of Russian strikes.

The government has warned of the risk of blackouts, saying about 30 percent of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed.

Drones bombarded Kyiv on Monday, leaving five dead, in what the presidency described as an attack of Russian desperation after a string of battlefield losses.

An energy facility in the city was hit by strikes on Tuesday, leaving two people dead.

Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in the strikes, a move President Volodymyr Zelensky portrayed as a sign of Russia's failure.

Ukraine said Wednesday it had shot down 223 Iranian-made drones since mid-September.

But the Kremlin has said it has no knowledge of its army using Iranian drones in Ukraine and Tehran has said the claims that it is providing Russia with weapons are "baseless".