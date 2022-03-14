Report on ‘State of Violence against Women, Children’ launched

  • This is the first report of its kind where the data collection is not based on estimates or projections, but through official data gathered from the police in terms of FIRs registered.

Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) published a report entitled “State of Violence against Women & Children in Pakistan: District Wise Analysis” to provide accurate data on the prevalence and statistics of violence against women and children. This report is published bi-annually, with data collected via two means: media tracking of Pakistan’s six most widely read newspapers (3 in Urdu and 3 in English) and data from the government on officially registered cases with the police by filing Right to Information (RTI) requests.

