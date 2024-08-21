Romanian police raid home of Andrew Tate amid human trafficking probe

Internet personality Andrew Tate's home near Bucharest was raided by law enforcement on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said, as Romanian police announced four searches in an investigation into crimes including human trafficking and sex with a minor.

A self-described misogynist, social media influencer Tate has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle that critics say denigrates women.

He was already indicted in mid-2023 along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, allegations they denied.

Romania's anti-organised crime prosecuting unit DIICOT said on Wednesday it had conducted four home searches within Ilfov county and the Bucharest municipality.

It said the investigation concerned "a criminal case regarding the commission of the crimes of setting up an organised criminal group, trafficking of minors, human trafficking, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering."

A Reuters photographer at the scene said around a dozen masked officers had entered Tate's property.

Tate's representatives confirmed that DIICOT officers had raided the Tate brothers' home.

"Although the allegations in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering," Tate's representatives said in a statement.