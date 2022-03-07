Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea as civilians try to flee

A man plays piano as people walk toward the railway station of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 6, 2022, 11 days after Russia launched a military invasion on Ukraine. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In Kharkiv, Russian fire hit a university and apartment block in the northeastern city, blowing out all the windows and leaving the facade completed blackened and charred.

Russian forces pummelled Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea on Monday, with warnings they were preparing for an assault on the capital Kyiv, as terrified civilians failed for a second day to escape besieged Mariupol.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.