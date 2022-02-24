Russia invades Ukraine, dozens killed

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022.PHOTO / AFP

What you need to know:

Russian air strikes hit military facilities across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, triggering condemnation from Western leaders and warnings of massive sanctions.
 

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens and forcing hundreds to flee for their lives in the pro-Western neighbour.
Russian air strikes hit military facilities across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, triggering condemnation from Western leaders and warnings of massive sanctions.
Weeks of intense diplomacy failed to deter Putin, who massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in what the West said was the biggest military build-up in Europe since the Second World War.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.