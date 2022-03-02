Russia's war on Ukraine: Day seven situation on the ground
What you need to know:
Here is a summary of the situation on the ground, based on statements from the sides, Western defence and intelligence sources and international organisations.
On the seventh day of fighting in Ukraine Wednesday, Russia claims control of the southern port city of Kherson, street battles rage in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv, and Kyiv braces for a feared Russian assault.
The military situation
- Russia says it has taken "full control" of Kherson, a port city on the Black Sea.
- Kherson's mayor says "We are still Ukraine. Still firm".
- Ukraine says Russian paratroopers also landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city.
- There is fighting in the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine's army says.
- Emergency services report four dead, nine wounded in Kharkiv shelling.
- AFP witnesses see rocket damage to security, police and university buildings in Kharkiv.
- Russia steps up bombing of Ukraine's cities, including west and south of Kyiv.
- With Western observers noticing a Russian military column outside Kyiv, the capital remains braced for a possible assault.
- Mariupol on the Azov Sea is reportedly surrounded by Russian forces
- Spain is the latest country to announce supply of "military hardware" to Ukraine.
The military toll
- Ukraine claims 5,840 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in the conflict so far, a claim which cannot be verified.
- Russia says 498 of its soldiers have died in Ukraine. This toll, the first given by Moscow since the invasion began, cannot be verified.
- According to the Russian defence ministry, its forces have destroyed over 1,500 Ukrainian military elements including 58 planes, 46 drones and 472 tanks.
- Ukraine denies suffering military losses on this scale.
The humanitarian toll
- Tuesday's Russian attack on a Kyiv TV tower killed five, Ukraine says.
- More than 350 civilians have died in the conflict so far, including 14 children, Ukraine says.
- UN says nearly 875,000 people have fled conflict including nearly 200,000 in 24 hours.