Russia's war on Ukraine: Day seven situation on the ground

A couple sit in an underground metro station used as bomb shelter in Kyiv on March 2, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Here is a summary of the situation on the ground, based on statements from the sides, Western defence and intelligence sources and international organisations.

On the seventh day of fighting in Ukraine Wednesday, Russia claims control of the southern port city of Kherson, street battles rage in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv, and Kyiv braces for a feared Russian assault. 

