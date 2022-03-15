Russia sanctions Biden and several top US officials

Russian President Vladimir Putin and  U.S. President Joe Biden. PHOTO/COMBO

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Russian forces pressed in on Kyiv Tuesday with a series of strikes on residential buildings that killed four people in the Ukrainian capital, despite a fresh round of talks aimed at halting the war. 
  • The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24 has topped the "terrible milestone" of three million.

Russia's foreign ministry said Tuesday that US President Joe Biden and a dozen other top officials had been banned from entering the country in a reciprocal response to US sanctions.

