Russia uses missile in Ukraine that led Trump to quit nuclear treaty
What you need to know:
- Russia has fired the missile at Ukraine 23 times since August, a second senior Ukrainian official said
Russia has in recent months attacked Ukraine with a cruise missile whose secret development prompted Donald Trump to abandon a nuclear arms control pact with Moscow in his first term as U.S. president, Ukraine's foreign minister said.
Andrii Sybiha's comments are the first confirmation that Russia has used the ground-launched 9M729 missile in combat - in Ukraine or elsewhere.
Russia has fired the missile at Ukraine 23 times since August, a second senior Ukrainian official told Reuters. Ukraine also recorded two launches of the 9M729 by Russia in 2022, the source said.
Russia's defence ministry did not immediately reply to a written request for comment.