Russian tanks advance towards Kyiv from east

An electronic billboard along Kyiv's Victory Avenue - the route Russian tanks are expected to take - shows a message to Russian soldiers reading "Russian soldiers, go fuck yourselves", on February 28, 2022. Photo / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Over the last five days, the Russians have advanced more than 80 kilometres (62 miles) on the northeastern front and are getting close to the Ukrainian capital.

At a deserted service station on the motorway northeast of Kyiv, a Ukrainian officer warns: "Don't go any further. The Russians are over there."

