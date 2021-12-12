Rwanda turns to electric motorbikes to drive down emissions

Rwanda Electric Motors CEO Donald Kabanda told AFP his pitch to riders rested on the long-term affordability of electric vehicles. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The firm responsible for revamping his ride, Rwanda Electric Motors Ltd, has converted around 80 motorcycle taxis so far -- the most common form of public transport in the capital Kigali -- and developed another 200 brand-new electric motorbikes for use. 

When Rwandan motorcycle taxi driver Evode Niyorurema converted his fuel guzzler to an electric motorbike, he had no idea he was on the frontlines of the East African nation's fight against climate change.

