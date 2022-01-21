Sarkozy's ex-chief of staff jailed over polling fraud 

Former Interior Minister Claude Gueant arrives for his trial in the case dubbed 'Elysee Polls' at Paris courthouse on October 18, 2021.  PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Claude Gueant, considered one of Sarkozy's closest confidants, went on trial in October along with four other aides and allies over accusations they misused public money while ordering public opinion polls worth a combined 7.5 million euros ($8.7 million).

The former chief of staff of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a new jail sentence Friday, adding to a long list of convictions stemming from the right-winger's 2007-2012 term in office. 
Claude Gueant, considered one of Sarkozy's closest confidants, went on trial in October along with four other aides and allies over accusations they misused public money while ordering public opinion polls worth a combined 7.5 million euros ($8.7 million). 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.