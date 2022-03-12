Saudi Arabia executes 81 in one day for terror offences

Saudi Arabia executes 81 in one day for terror offences

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Of the 81 people, 73 were Saudi citizens, seven were Yemeni and one was a Syrian national

Saudi Arabia said Saturday it executed 81 people in one day on a variety of terrorism-related offences, exceeding the total number of executions in the kingdom in the whole of last year.

