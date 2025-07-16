Second ultra-Orthodox party quits Israeli government, depriving Netanyahu of majority

An ultra-Orthodox party quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition on Wednesday following a similar move earlier this week by another religious group, leaving the government without a working majority in parliament.

The Shas party said it was leaving the coalition to protest against lawmakers' failure to guarantee future exemption from military conscription for religious students.

"Shas representatives ... find with a heavy heart that they cannot stay in the government and be a part of it," the group said in a statement, a day after the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party also announced their walkout.

Their joint move leaves Netanyahu with a minority government but is not expected to usher in immediate elections, or undermine efforts to secure a possible Gaza ceasefire.