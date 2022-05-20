Sexual misconduct allegation 'utterly untrue', says Elon Musk

Elon Musk rejected on Thursday allegations that he groped and exposed himself to a flight attendant six years ago.

"Those wild accusations are utterly untrue," the world's wealthiest person posted on Twitter, the platform he is currently in the stalled process of buying for $44 billion.

News outlet Insider reported earlier in the day that Musk's rocket company SpaceX paid a woman $250,000 in 2018 to settle a misconduct claim against him.

The report said Musk, who was receiving a massage from the woman in question during a flight on a private jet to London, exposed his erect penis to her, touched her leg without consent, and asked her to perform a sex act.

It cited a woman who said she was a friend of the flight attendant in question.

"The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook," Musk tweeted Thursday.

He did not specify who "their" referred to, but added: "I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me 'exposed' – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, ...) that isn't known by the public. She won't be able to do so, because it never happened."

The South Africa-born entrepreneur -- who holds US, Canadian and South African citizenship -- had earlier said he was switching his support from the US Democratic party to the Republicans.

"Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold ..." he added.