Snake on a plane: AirAsia jet forced to divert

An AirAsia passenger plane was forced to divert and make an unscheduled landing after a snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights, the Malaysian budget carrier confirmed Monday.

By  AFP

In a viral video social media users were quick to link with Samuel L. Jackson cult classic "Snakes on a Plane", the creature's silhouette could be seen wriggling in the cabin's light fittings.  

