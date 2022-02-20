Storm Eunice turns UK into nation of planespotters

"Bosh -- get it down mate!" Jerry Dyer exclaimed on his YouTube channel, as pilots navigated ferocious winds to safely land their planes at London's Heathrow Airport at the gusty height of Storm Eunice.

At its peak of popularity on Friday, more than 200,000 people were glued to a live feed of Big Jet TV, and the channel received more than six million views in total, as Dyer gave Olympic-style commentary for hours from a fence near Heathrow's runway 27L.

With millions in Britain forced indoors by the storm, social media lit up as people found alternative entertainment at the sight of planes, including a Qatar Airways Airbus A380, forced to abort their landings at the last minute before returning for a successful attempt.

"Every now and then you'd glance at the number of people watching and you're like, 88,000 people... 105,000 people -- it was just going mad," Dyer, who makes his living from paid subscribers on the channel, told BBC radio on Saturday.

BBC interviewer Nick Robinson, taking a dig at a new right-wing broadcaster in Britain, said: "They dream of that at GB News, I'll tell you that. It was an extraordinary number of people watching."

But with Eunice killing three people in Britain, among 13 in Europe, Robinson noted also the secret fascination for many of watching in case one of the planes crashed.

Dyer conceded that his viewership, normally confined to aviation geeks, surged during storms. But he insisted that the channel was beneficial to nervous flyers.

"The great thing is that when you come back from something like this, especially when there's been so much drama, is when you get messages from people on different platforms saying 'I had a massive fear of flying'," he said.

But after watching the cockpit skills on display, they say "'I feel much more confident purely because I have all the confidence in the pilots'".

Robinson was one of many prominent journalists avidly following the channel as Britain hunkered down on Friday, with political commentators enjoying Dyer's invocation of current affairs as he followed landings by Russian and Chinese planes.