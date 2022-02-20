Storm Eunice turns UK into nation of planespotters

With millions in Britain forced indoors by the storm, social media lit up as people found alternative entertainment at the sight of planes forced to abort their landings at the last minute before returning for a successful attempt.

  • BBC interviewer Nick Robinson, taking a dig at a new right-wing broadcaster in Britain, said: "They dream of that at GB News, I'll tell you that. It was an extraordinary number of people watching."

"Bosh -- get it down mate!" Jerry Dyer exclaimed on his YouTube channel, as pilots navigated ferocious winds to safely land their planes at London's Heathrow Airport at the gusty height of Storm Eunice.
At its peak of popularity on Friday, more than 200,000 people were glued to a live feed of Big Jet TV, and the channel received more than six million views in total, as Dyer gave Olympic-style commentary for hours from a fence near Heathrow's runway 27L.

