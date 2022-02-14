Sweden recommends fourth jab for over-80s

A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a vaccination camp. Photo /AFP

By  AFP

Sweden's public health agency on Monday recommended a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 80, those in nursing homes and those receiving at-home care.
The agency said the jab should be taken four months after the previous dose, at the earliest.
"The spread of Covid-19 is still intense in Sweden. An increasing number of cases have been reported in recent weeks, including among people at increased risk of severe illness," the agency said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.