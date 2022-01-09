Swedish lab eyes poisoned chalice in malaria fight

Researcher Noushin Emami examines water-filled containers with larvae at her lab in Stockholm's University on December 15, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • By tapping into the process that draws mosquitoes to people infected with malaria, scientists in Stockholm are developing a lure that can trick mosquitoes into eating a poisoned tincture, killing them before they get a chance to spread the parasite.
  • If successful the method could be an alternative to the use of pesticides that can be both harmful to humans and the environment.
  • In December, the WHO reported 241 million cases of malaria in 2020, up from 219 million in 2019, with an estimated 627,000 deaths.

Cages meshed over with women's tights and crawling with mosquitoes are stashed in a Swedish laboratory. Every day, researchers feed them beetroot juice laced with deadly toxins, part of a grand plan designed to fight malaria.

