Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid

Members of the Taliban and airport gound staff workers stand next to a shipment of covid-19 coronavirus vaccine donated by the Chinese government at the Kabul airport in Kabul on December 8, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

Afghanistan's finance ministry under the new Taliban government has prepared a draft national budget that, for the first time in two decades, is funded without foreign aid, a spokesman said.
It comes as the country is mired in economic crisis and faces a looming humanitarian catastrophe the United Nations has called an "avalanche of hunger".  
Finance ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal did not disclose the size of the draft budget -- which runs until December 2022 -- but told AFP it would go to the cabinet for approval before being published. 

