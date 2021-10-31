Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

Undated handout photograph released by the Afghan Taliban on May 25, 2016 shows, according to the Afghan Taliban, the new Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada posing for a photograph at an undisclosed location. 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

On Saturday, he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to "speak to his brave soldiers and disciples", according to Taliban officials

Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada addressed supporters in the southern city of Kandahar, officials announced Sunday, his first public appearance since taking control of the group in 2016.  
Akhundzada has been the spiritual chief of the Islamist movement since 2016 but has remained a reclusive figure, even after his group seized power in Afghanistan in August.
His low profile has fed speculation about his role in the new Taliban government -- and even rumours of his death.

