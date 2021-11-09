Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

Dorothea White  from Stuttgart embraces her grand daughter as they are reunited upon her arrival on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, as the US reopens air and land borders to vaccinated travellers for the first time since the Covid-19 restrictions were imposed, at Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia on November 8, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

Eager travelers and their relatives rejoiced, wept and breathed sighs of relief Monday as the United States reopened to vaccinated visitors, ending 20 months of Covid-19 restrictions that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.