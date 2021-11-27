Thailand bans travellers from 8 African countries over variant

Airport staff pretend to enter Thailand at the new entry lanes at Suvarnabhumi International Airport as they rehearse reopening procedures to welcome the first group of vaccinated tourists without quarantine, in Bangkok On October 27, 2021. 

  • Thailand's disease control department said people from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe would be barred entry from December.

Thailand said Saturday it will ban travellers from eight southern African countries where a new Covid-19 strain has emerged.
The World Health Organization has named the new "variant of concern" Omicron, and scientists are racing to understand it and whether vaccines need adjustments.

