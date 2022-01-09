The wide points of friction between US and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. PHOTO/COMBO

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Biden administration has vowed to champion democracy against the models of China and Russia and has repeatedly criticised Moscow's rights record.

Russia and the United States hold talks in Geneva from Sunday focused on tensions over Ukraine but expected to touch on the slew of disputes between the former Cold War adversaries.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.