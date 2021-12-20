The youngest leaders in the world

As Gabriel Boric becomes Chile's youngest-ever president at 35, we look at the world's youngest leaders.

The leftwinger is far from the youngest person heading a government.

That title is presently held by 26-year-old Giacomo Simoncini, one of the Captains Regent of San Marino, the tiny independent state in northern Italy.

Here is our list of other youthful leaders in power:

- Finland: Premier Sanna Marin, who got into hot water last week for going to a disco despite being in contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid, is 36. She got the top job in 2019 aged 34.

- Kosovo: Another woman leader, Vjosa Osmani, was elected president in April aged 38.

- Georgia: Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili was the same age when he came to power in February.

- El Salvador: Controversial populist President Nayib Bukele is 40, having been elected at 37.

- Andorra: Former justice minister Xavier Espot Zamora became the head of government of the small territory between France and Spain in May 2019 aged 39.

- Costa Rica: Carlos Alvarado, a journalist and former labour minister, won elections to became president in May 2018 aged 38.

- New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern was 37 years old when she was sworn in as prime minister in October 2017.

- Ireland: Leo Varadkar became Ireland's youngest prime minister in June 2017 aged 38. He now shares power as deputy leader of a coalition government and is due to be premier again next year.