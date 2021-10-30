Three dead as 'Taliban' attack Afghan wedding over music

Taliban fighters stand guard at the courtyard of the Hazrat-e-Ali shrine or Blue Mosque, in Mazar-i-Sharif on October 30, 2021. 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The previous Taliban government between 1996 and 2001 imposed a very strict interpretation of Islamic law and harsh public punishments.

Gunmen presenting themselves as Taliban attacked a wedding in eastern Afghanistan to stop music being played and killed at least three people, the government said Saturday.

