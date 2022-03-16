Top UN court to rule on Russia's Ukraine invasion

Firemen are at work to extinguish a fire that broke out in an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv on March 15, 2022, after strikes killed more people, Ukraine emergency services said as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The hearing on Wednesday comes as the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine topped three million and Russian forces step up strikes on residential buildings in Kyiv.

The UN's top court is set to rule Wednesday on Ukraine's urgent request for Russia to immediately halt its invasion, with Kyiv claiming that Moscow falsely accused its pro-Western neighbour of genocide to justify the war.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.