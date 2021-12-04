Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Handout picture released by Imagen Chile showing a total solar eclipse from Union Glacier in Antarctica, on December 4, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The last total solar eclipse in Antarctica occurred on November 23, 2003 and the next one will not be until 2039.

A total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica from summer into darkness early Saturday in a rare astronomical spectacle witnessed by a handful of scientists and thrill-seekers -- and countless penguins.

