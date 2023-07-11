Training for Ukraine F-16 pilots to start in August 

An 11-nation coalition will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in August in Denmark, officials said Tuesday at a summit of NATO leaders in Vilnius.

Kyiv has been calling on its Western backers to send modern fighter jets to help fight Russia's invading forces.

The Netherlands and Denmark are spearheading an initial plan to train the pilots after the US -- which has to give clearance for the American-made jets to be used -- authorised the move.

Denmark's defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said training would start in his country in August.

"Hopefully, we will be able to see results in the beginning of next year," he said.

Ukraine's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov hailed the move and said he hoped to see pilots ready to fly in six months.

His Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren said that the allies would establish a centre to train pilots in Romania over the longer term.