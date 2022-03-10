Trump plane made emergency landing after engine failure

The Washington Post said the Dassault Falcon 900 aircraft was over the Gulf of Mexico when the pilot decided to turn around. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The newspaper said Trump, advisors, support staff and Secret Service agents were on the jet at the time

A private plane carrying former US president Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing after developing engine failure over the weekend, US media reported on Wednesday.

