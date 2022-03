Trump plane made emergency landing after engine failure

A private plane carrying former US president Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing after developing engine failure over the weekend, US media reported on Wednesday.

Trump was flying from New Orleans to Palm Beach in Florida on Saturday after delivering a speech to Republican Party donors, the news outlet Politico said, citing "two people familiar with the matter."

Politico said the plane was in the air for 20 to 30 minutes when one of the engines failed and the pilot decided to return to New Orleans.

The Washington Post said the Dassault Falcon 900 aircraft was over the Gulf of Mexico when the pilot decided to turn around.

The newspaper said Trump, advisors, support staff and Secret Service agents were on the jet at the time.

The Post said the plane belonged to a donor who had loaned it to Trump for the event.