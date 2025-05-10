Hello

Trump says India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire

People carry their luggage as they arrive at a railway station to board a train in Jammu, May 10, 2025. PHOTO/REUTERS 

By  Reuters

What you need to know:

The announcement came on a day when fears that the countries' nuclear arsenals might come into play spiked. 

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a fourth day of strikes and counterstrikes against each other's military installations.

Pakistan's foreign minister also said both countries had agreed to a ceasefire "with immediate effect".

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," he said in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement came on a day when fears that the countries' nuclear arsenals might come into play spiked as the Pakistan military said a top military and civil body overseeing its nuclear weapons would meet.

But the Pakistani defence minister later said no such meeting was scheduled.

At the same time, officials from both sides showed a willingness for now to take a step back following the day's exchanges, while the civilian death toll on both sides of the border mounted to 66.

