Trump among world leaders expected at Pope Francis burial 

The death of Pope Francis has triggered global outpouring of grief, with world leaders preparing to attend his funeral on Saturday in what is expected to be one of the most significant gatherings of the decade.

Various world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, will be among leading world leaders to be hosted by President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Vatican, Italy for the burial on Saturday.

Describing the late Pope as "a very good man who loved the world,” president Trump said he and the First Lady Melania will attend the funeral to be held at Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

Mr Starmer described Pope Francis a pope for the “poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten.”

“He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost the faith-fuelled hope of a better world.”

King Charles said the Pope will be remembered for his compassion, concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.

Other leaders expected at the funeral include; President Javier Milei (Argentina), King Philippe and Queen Mathilde (Belgium), President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and first lady Janja Lula da Silva (Brazil), President Tamas Sulyok (Hungary), Edgars Rinkevics (Latvia), Gitanas Nauseda (Lithunia), Andrzej Duda (Poland), Karin Keller-Sutter (Switzerland), President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (Ukraine) and Ilie Bolojan (Romania).

Pope Francis, 88, died on Monday after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest, ending a reign marked by championing for the rights of the poor.

He had spent five weeks in hospital earlier this year suffering from double pneumonia.

The leaders described the late pontiff as a global spiritual icon whose humility, unwavering compassion, and commitment to social justice transcended religious boundaries.

In Kenya, President William Ruto described the death of Pope Francis “a big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world.”

“Pope Francis will be remembered for a life dedicated to serving the Lord, the Church, and humanity. He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable. His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background,” President Ruto said.

Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki said: The death of Pope Francis is a monumental loss to Catholic faithful around the world. He inspired millions of people and lived a simple life of grace and service to others. May his legacy live on, may his soul find rest.”

List of world leaders expected at the Pope's burial: