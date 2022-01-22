Turkey detains TV journalist for insulting president

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

Turkey has detained a well-known television journalist for comments she made on air about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, her lawyer said Saturday.
Police detained Sedef Kabas at her home at 2:00 am on Saturday, just hours after she aired the comments and then posted them on Twitter to her 900,000 followers.
She was formally arrested after appearing in court.
The crime of insulting the president carries a jail sentence of one to four years in Turkey.

