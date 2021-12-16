Two children killed, several injured in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Police said the children had fallen from a height of 10m (32ft). PHOTO | COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The school had invited parents to volunteer for the event, which featured a wet play zone, a slide, an arts and crafts area and the bouncy castle.

Two young children were killed and several more were seriously injured when a bouncy castle was blown into the air at their end-of-term party in Australia on Thursday.

