Two Haiti journalists killed by gang

The criminal justice system of Haiti is struggling to control the influence of armed gangs

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Wilguens Louissaint and Amady John Wesley were killed in a shooting.
  • A third journalist, who was with them at the time, escaped.
  • Underequipped and facing heavily armed criminal groups, Haiti's police have not organized any large-scale operations against the gangs since March 2021.

Two journalists in Haiti were killed Thursday by a gang operating on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince, as the country endures an ongoing security crisis six months after the assassination of its president.
Wilguens Louissaint and Amady John Wesley were killed in a shooting, Radio Ecoute FM told AFP.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.