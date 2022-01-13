UK PM fights for political survival after lockdown party shame

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday apologised for attending a lockdown-breaching party held in his Downing Street garden, but deflected calls to resign as the opposition leader called him a "man without shame".  PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The apparent breach of coronavirus restrictions has enraged the public, who were forced to abide by the rules and prevented them from visiting sick and dying loved ones, or attending funerals.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting for his political future on Thursday, as his Conservatives descended into open internal warfare after he was forced to apologise for attending a boozy lockdown party.

