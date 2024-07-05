UK Prime Minister Sunak concedes election defeat
What you need to know:
- Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister with his centre-left Labour Party expected to win a huge majority in a parliamentary election, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government by trouncing Rishi Sunak's party.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the national election on Friday, saying the opposition Labour Party had won.
"The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Sunak said after winning his parliamentary seat in northern England.
"Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future."