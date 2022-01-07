UK to deploy troops to virus-hit London hospitals

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) sits opposite Gordon Halfacre as he receives his Covid-19 vaccine from corporal Lorna MacDonald during a visit to a vaccination centre in Northampton on January 6, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

Britain will deploy troops to hospitals in London to alleviate severe staff shortages caused by the Omicron outbreak, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Friday.
Around 200 armed forces personnel will join health workers in the capital, which has been particularly badly hit by the recent upsurge in coronavirus cases leading to mass staff absences in hospitals.

