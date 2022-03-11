Ukraine needs surface-to-air missiles, not fighter jets – US

The US has blocked Poland’s attempt to send fighter jets to Ukraine. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Warsaw had expressed support for a plan in which Poland would have sent its Soviet-era MiG-29s to Kyiv via a US air base in Ramstein, Germany, with the suggested follow-on step that the United States backfill Poland's fleet with F-16 fighter jets.

The US State Department on Thursday ruled out proposals to send MiG fighter jets to Ukraine via an American base, saying Kyiv's efforts to repel the Russian invasion would be better served by the supply of ground-based weapons.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.