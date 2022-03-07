Ukraine rejects Russian humanitarian corridors offer

Photo combo: Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) were both born in the Soviet Union and share the same first names. PHOTOS/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • International sanctions intended to punish Moscow have done little to slow the invasion, and Washington said it was now discussing a ban on Russian oil imports with Europe.

Ukraine dismissed Moscow's offer to create humanitarian corridors from several bombarded cities on Monday after it emerged that exit routes would lead refugees into Russia or Belarus.

