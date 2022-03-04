Ukraine’s musicians become war reporters and fundraisers

Ukrainian metalcore band from Donetsk, Rock band Jinjer were due to tour the US in March, but have now put all music on hold. PHOTO/BBC

By  BBC

What you need to know:

  • Faced with war, Ukraine’s vibrant and flourishing music scene has become a sort of unofficial news outlet, documenting the conflict for an audience that might not be tuned in to traditional news channels.

Last weekend, Olga Korolova fled her home in Chernihiv, Ukraine, with her daughter, her dog and whatever possessions she could cram into two bags.

