Ukraine’s musicians become war reporters and fundraisers

Last weekend, Olga Korolova fled her home in Chernihiv, Ukraine, with her daughter, her dog and whatever possessions she could cram into two bags.

“I was driving like a crazy,” she says. “I saw a bomb and in my brain, all I could think was, ‘Get away because of the baby’.”

She drove for hours, eventually crossing the border into Poland where, that same night, she had a gig booked.

One of Ukraine’s top techno DJs, Korolova threw out her setlist and played music exclusively by fellow Ukrainian artists.

“I was crying on the stage,” she tells BBC News.

“I was playing and I was crying. It was the hardest set of my life, but I knew for sure I needed to do something.”

Korolova donated her fee to the Ukrainian army and charities helping people displaced by the conflict.

The following night, she hosted a separate fundraiser on her YouTube channel. Her Instagram page, once home to glamorous travel photos and shots of nightclubs, now shares updates from Ukraine and footage of the Russian invasion.

Her aim is to show fans - especially Russian fans - the extent of the destruction.

“I’m in shock that Russian people are not seeing the truth,” she says. “It’s like they are in North Korea, without information. My fans from Russia, they send me messages saying, ‘It’s not true. It’s a lie. All of your posts are a lie.’ They don’t want to see it.”

Korolova is not alone. Faced with war, Ukraine’s vibrant and flourishing music scene has become a sort of unofficial news outlet, documenting the conflict for an audience that might not be tuned in to traditional news channels.

“Everyone is now addressing their audience on social media,” says folk singer Khrystyna Soloviy.

“We are spreading information about events in cities, trying to reach out to Russians to go to rallies, telling them that this is Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Across YouTube, hundreds of Ukrainian artists have replaced the thumbnail image on their videos with a picture of the country’s flag, superimposed with the words: “While you are watching this video, Ukrainian people are dying from Russian attack. Stop it.”

On Facebook, Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, frontman of the Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy, is posting hourly updates about the conflict.

In one video, he’s visiting wounded soldiers in hospital; in another he’s in a bullet-proof vest, making a speech on the streets of Kharkiv; in another, he’s delivering food and fuel to Kyiv in his car.

“I’m a well-known person in this part of the world and I’m trying to use this [position] and do whatever I can,” he says.

Appeal to their instincts

Slava’s soft-spoken humility underplays his role in Ukraine’s public life. A former politician who renounced his seat in 2008 in protest at Ukraine’s corrupt political culture, he later played a key role in the Maidan Revolution that culminated in the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych.

With Okean Elzy, he is arguably the country’s most beloved singer - the equivalent of Bruce Springsteen or Paul McCartney in the West - and drew Ukraine’s biggest-ever concert audience in 2014.

Crucially, he is just as popular in Russia.

He says he’s using all of his cultural capital to change people’s minds about the current conflict.

“It’s already too late to send just messages to fans,” he says. “Now, I’m mostly talking to people like the mothers of [Russian] soldiers - and I explain to them that if they don’t stop the children from going into war, they will get these children back in packages. We need to appeal to their instincts.”

While DJ Korolova says Russian listeners have been resistant to such messages; Eugene Abdukhanov of the metalcore band Jinjer has had a different response.

“I received some texts from our Russian fans, apologising and saying they’re definitely against this,” he says from the south-eastern district of Kyiv.

“I didn’t receive any angry texts from the Russian side, trying to justify this. Even though some people have this militaristic position, they’re ashamed enough not to mention this to me.”

Like many musicians, Abdukhanov has abandoned his day job to concentrate on the immediate humanitarian crisis. He is currently establishing a charity “to help the military, to help the civilians” and will soon join his friends in running a shelter providing “food supplies, water [and] protection” for people displaced by the conflict.

To the west in Lviv, Khrystyna Soloviy is also working with refugees.

“Lviv is overrun [so] I go to the refugee centre and give them psychological support. Many people are stunned and can’t say which city they came from, or when they last ate.

“I hardly sleep and I have no appetite, but I feel safe.”

Music in Ukraine

It hardly needs to be said, but this is not what Ukraine’s top musicians were expecting from their career.

The country has a thriving, diverse music scene that brings a home-grown flavour to hip-hop, punk, EDM, pop and psychedelic rock.

Although it has produced few international stars, the music is particularly palatable to those raised on Western rock - partly because the Ukrainian language is hypnotically melodic, featuring more soft consonants than other Slavic languages.

The country’s folk tradition, which incorporates ritual lamentations and lyrical love songs, is equally rich and emotional; and that passion persists with the current generation of musicians.

“Ukrainians create a lot of music in different genres,” says Dartsya Tarkovska of Music Export Ukraine.

Ironically, it was Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 that accelerated the country’s music scene, says Kostiantyn Pochtar, who found fame with rock group 5 Vymir, and now performs solo as Postman.

“Artists from Europe and America refused to come here because they were afraid of war,” he explains. “So we, as young bands, had an opportunity to step in and play in these enormous great halls.