Ukraine's Zelensky accuses Russia of 'nuclear terror' after plant attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on March 3, 2022. PHOTOS / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ukraine's emergency services said it had regained access to the facility after accusing the Russian military of initially blocking rescuers from reaching the blaze

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow Friday of resorting to "nuclear terror" and wanting to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster after he said invading Russian forces attacked a nuclear power plant.
Ukraine's emergency services said it had regained access to the facility after accusing the Russian military of initially blocking rescuers from reaching the blaze.  
"As of 05:20 at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar, State Emergency Service units went to put out the fire in the training building," the state emergency services wrote on Facebook.
"It was established that the premises on the third, fourth and fifth floors were on fire," it said of the five-storey building. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.