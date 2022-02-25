Ukrainian refugees camp out at Polish train station

Ukrainians at the Dorohusk border crossing between Poland and Ukraine. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Konstantin, pacing back and forth, said the bombings and other "very scary things" prompted him to quit his homeland.

Refugees from Ukraine, including dozens of children and two women with their cats, camped overnight at a train station in neighbouring Poland after fleeing Russia's invasion on Thursday.

