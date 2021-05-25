UN demands Belarus free journalist held after forced plane landing

By AFP More by this Author

The UN rights office on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend after their flight was forced to land in Minsk.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet Sunday to intercept a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying Protasevich, 26, and his partner Sofia Sapega.

"We call for the immediate release of both Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega, both of whom should be allowed to continue to their intended destination in Lithuania," spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva.

"We are shocked by the unlawful arrest and arbitrary detention," he said.

The plane was forcibly diverted to the Belarusian capital, "apparently under false pretences" with the express purpose of capturing Protasevich, Colville said.

"The manner, through threat of military force, in which Protasevich was abducted from the jurisdiction of another state and brought within that of Belarus was tantamount to an extraordinary rendition.

"Such abuse of state power against a journalist for exercising functions that are protected under international law is receiving, and deserves, the strongest condemnation."

Colville said the UN rights office feared for Protasevich's safety and sought assurances that he was treated humanely and was not subjected to ill treatment or torture.

"His appearance on state TV last night was not reassuring, given the apparent bruising to his face, and the strong likelihood that his appearance was not voluntary, and his 'confession' to serious crimes was forced," said Colville.

He said information obtained under coercion could not be used against Protasevich in any legal proceedings as forced confessions are prohibited under the Convention against Torture.

Furthermore, the forced landing of the passenger plane "terrorised passengers on board and exposed them to unnecessary danger, in violation of their human rights", Colville added.

