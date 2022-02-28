UN rights council votes to hold debate on Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the General Assembly emergency special session in New York, on February 28, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The United Nations opened a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly on Monday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine by observing a minute of silence for those killed in the conflict.

The UN Human Rights Council voted Monday to hold an urgent debate about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, further isolating Moscow which had resisted Kyiv's attempt to spotlight abuses committed in the war.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.