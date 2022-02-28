US bans transactions with Russian central bank 

A view of the Russian Central Bank headquarters in downtown Moscow. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The US also slapped sanctions Monday on the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a state-owned institution that Russia uses to raise funds overseas. It is run by Kirill Dmitriev, who is close to Putin.

The United States on Monday banned all US transactions with Russia's central bank effective immediately, the Treasury Department said as it unveiled an unprecedented sanction to further punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.
"This action effectively immobilizes any assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation held in the United States or by US persons, wherever located," the Treasury said of the measure taken in coordination with Western allies.

